Young women are better than men at 'adulting' in every way—except this one

Earnest asked millennials to list specific goals they find important — having a steady job, buying a home, doing taxes — and to check off the ones they've achieved.

"Across the board, millennial women are more likely than men to say they have already reached a milestone [that] they said represented financial adulthood," the survey says.

"The gap between men and women was particularly wide in the areas of independent living, taxes, insurance and transportation. Women are [also] doing slightly better than their male counterparts when it comes to paying off student loans, home buying and investing."

So why aren't more young women also outperforming when it comes to making more money than their parents? It could be due to the gender pay gap.

According to the Institute For Women's Policy Research, women are paid 20 percent less, on average, than their male counterparts performing the same job.

For millennials, especially right out of school, though, the gap is lower. Data from the American Association of University Women says women typically earn about 90 percent of what men do until the age of 35. "After that, median earnings for women are typically 74–82 percent of what men are paid."

And the future looks promising. Since 2000, one-third more women more women than men have graduated college, according to a Pew Research study. Because of that, some predict they could soon become their generation's top earners and their wages could surpass men's by 2020.