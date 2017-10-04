Here's how much better at 'adulting' millennial women are than men

"Adulting," as it has become known, refers to millennials' ability to complete daily tasks, such as cooking, cleaning and paying their bills on time. It can measure how good they are at being able "to do the things that adults regularly have to do," as Merriam-Webster puts it.

In addition to quotidian tasks like loading the dishwasher and doing laundry, a broader definition of "adulting" includes moving towards larger financial goals, such as buying a home and doing your own taxes.

Overall, millennial women are outshining their male counterparts, according to a new survey from Earnest, Amino and Ipsos that examines how many young people have reached certain financial milestones or adopted specific habits.

The survey found that 79 percent of millennial women have moved out of their parents' houses, while only 56 percent of men have, for example.