Etiquette expert: Here's how to split the bill when you didn’t drink but your friends did

You're out to dinner with a few friends and the check comes. You want to be a team player and split it evenly, but there's one problem: You didn't drink while your friends loaded up on mimosas. Are you expected to cover their drinks?

Absolutely not. But you should be mindful of how you tell them "no," says Kimberly Pope, founder of The Pope Institute for Polish, Poise and Etiquette.

"Bring it up beforehand," Pope tells CNBC Make It. "Why should you engage in an activity where you're making yourself uncomfortable because there's this unwritten thing that you haven't told the rest of your companions?"