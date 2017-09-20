Here's how much money you should save in your 20s

Your 20s are often full of firsts: First full-time job, first apartment, first time handling your own finances.

But while it's tempting to reward yourself for your successful adulting by splurging on dinners out or trips abroad, it's important to use your 20s to set up a solid financial foundation for yourself as well.

Even in your 20s, experts recommend saving 25 percent of your overall gross pay, Kimmie Greene, money expert at Intuit and spokeswoman for Mint.com, tells CNBC Make It.

At face value, that's a lot. But let's break it down: That 25 percent not only includes direct contributions to a 401(k) or Roth IRA, but any company match you receive and any cash savings, including an emergency fund. Greene says you can also count any funds you're putting toward credit card debt and student loans in that percentage as well.