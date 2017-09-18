While the study's definition of the Midwest may be stretching it a bit, since both Pittsburgh and Omaha, Nebraska, are included, the formula being advocated — growing tech scene, affordable housing, and good amenities — seems pretty straightforward and popular. Both Pittsburgh and Provo, Utah, the two top picks, have been celebrated for their growing tech scenes. In addition to a raft of reports and articles talking about the city's growing tech sector, a new report from the Brookings Institution just found that Pittsburgh's per capita university research and development (R&D) spending was nearly two and a half times the national average, and its millennial population has risen 37.3 percent between 2000 and 2013. Provo was recently proclaimed one of the nation's fastest-growing metros by the Wall Street Journal.

Per the study, if millennials were focused on jobs alone, low millennial unemployment, high wages, and strong wage growth, would make coastal markets such as Washington, D.C., San Jose, Boston, Seattle and San Francisco, which earn top rankings, the best picks.

Not surprisingly, the question of affordability also knocked out many perennial and popular contenders. Five California metro areas — San Jose, San Francisco, Oxnard, San Diego, and Los Angeles — rank in the bottom 10 when it comes to affordability, as do New York City, Boston and Miami. According to the authors, Denver's recent and rapid rent increases also lowered its overall score.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: The top 25 cities offering jobs and affordable housing

This article originally appeared on Curbed.