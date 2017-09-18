As cities jockey for position with each other to make their case for the coveted new Amazon headquarters, and the jobs and prosperity assumed to go along with it, many of the arguments being made center on the workforce. Which metros have the talent, housing and healthy job market needed to satisfy the online retail giant, which is expected to employ up to 50,000 workers in whichever city they choose?
More from Curbed:
Beautifully restored 1862 Greek Revival home asks $695K
Abandoned Art Deco warehouse becomes vibrant vertical village in Memphis
Renovated 18th-century brick house built into the hillside asks $799K
A report released by Apartment List, while not related to the Amazon municipal dating game in any way, does seek to answer a related and important question: Which cities offer the greatest economic potential for millennials?