How to answer the job interview question, 'What gets you up in the morning?'

Having a clear understanding of where you find motivation is key to professional success.

In fact, job search platform Glassdoor says one of the most popular interview questions that candidates can expect to be asked is, "What gets you up in the morning?"

By taking the time to reflect on this question, applicants will not only have a more focused idea of the job they want, but also a clearer picture of the specific skills they can bring to a company.

As part of Glassdoor's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series, career strategist Mary Grace Gardner from The Young Professionista says that "knowing what excites you helps to assess whether or not you fit with the company's culture."

When responding to this question, Roy Cohen, career coach and author of "The Wall Street Professional's Survival Guide," says job seekers should "offer up examples that are relevant, like managing projects, learning new skills or a specific activity that is tied directly to performing this role."

However, Gardner warns candidates against providing a fabricated answer intended to please the employer.

"Saying what you think the interviewer wants to hear is always a mistake — they can easily sense an insincere response right away," she says.

According to Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, knowing what motivates you is the key to success and can actually be worth more than knowledge.

"You can teach all the right things and that doesn't matter. If somebody is motivated and wants to do something, wanting — it's emotional. That's the person that is probably going to go out and find a way to actually get it done."

