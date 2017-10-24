How to answer the job interview question, 'What gets you up in the morning?'

Having a clear understanding of where you find motivation is key to professional success.

In fact, job search platform Glassdoor says one of the most popular interview questions that candidates can expect to be asked is, "What gets you up in the morning?"

By taking the time to reflect on this question, applicants will not only have a more focused idea of the job they want, but also a clearer picture of the specific skills they can bring to a company.

As part of Glassdoor's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series, career strategist Mary Grace Gardner from The Young Professionista says that "knowing what excites you helps to assess whether or not you fit with the company's culture."