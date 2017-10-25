Microsoft HR exec says to pay attention to these 2 things before you accept a job offer

There are many things to consider when looking for a new job. But Chuck Edward, Microsoft's head of global talent acquisition, says there are two company traits that you should prioritize.

"Pay attention to the purpose and culture of the company," he tells CNBC Make It. "That's the differentiator given the state of the country right now."

In recent months, business leaders have been vocal about key political and global issues.

One example is Silicon Valley's swift response to President Trump's transgender military ban in July. Tech titans, like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, all spoke out in opposition to the transgender military block.

Immigration reform has also been another hot-button issue among tech companies. After the Supreme Court cleared the way for parts of Trump's contentious travel ban to take effect in June, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Lyft Co-founder all spoke out against the immigration order.

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella admonished the travel ban in an interview with CNBC's Squawk Alley. In the interview, Nadella discusses his background as a U.S. immigrant and explains that he's a product of the "enlightened American immigration policy that let me come here and live the dream."