Microsoft HR exec says to pay attention to these 2 things before you accept a job offer

Leadership

Microsoft HR exec: These are the 3 skills you should have to score a job at Microsoft   

There are many things to consider when looking for a new job. But Chuck Edward, Microsoft's head of global talent acquisition, says there are two company traits that you should prioritize.

"Pay attention to the purpose and culture of the company," he tells CNBC Make It. "That's the differentiator given the state of the country right now."

In recent months, business leaders have been vocal about key political and global issues.

One example is Silicon Valley's swift response to President Trump's transgender military ban in July. Tech titans, like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, all spoke out in opposition to the transgender military block.

Immigration reform has also been another hot-button issue among tech companies. After the Supreme Court cleared the way for parts of Trump's contentious travel ban to take effect in June, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Lyft Co-founder all spoke out against the immigration order.

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella admonished the travel ban in an interview with CNBC's Squawk Alley. In the interview, Nadella discusses his background as a U.S. immigrant and explains that he's a product of the "enlightened American immigration policy that let me come here and live the dream."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses shareholders during the company's shareholders meeting Dec. 3, 2014, in Bellevue, Wash.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses shareholders during the company's shareholders meeting Dec. 3, 2014, in Bellevue, Wash.

"But it's not just about skilled immigration. We also need to stand up for being the last place of hope for most people," Nadella adds. "That's what, again, drives America's uniqueness and we should never give it up."

According to a study by the survey development platform SurveyMonkey, 65 percent of millennials say they'd rather work for an organization whose mission they believe in than a company that pays a lot. Business leaders are picking up on this.

In February, Zuckerberg wrote a public manifesto in which he expressed Facebook's vision for a global and connected world. His overarching vision has given the social media giant the ability to produce new products like virtual reality headsets and tackle issues like dealing with hate speech.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's company culture focuses on transformation, says Edward. Specifically, cultural, people and digital transformations. This means hiring top talent by screening in rather than screening out, he says.

Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Edward explains that Microsoft focuses on what skills a potential employee can bring to the company instead of looking for reasons why the applicant shouldn't be hired.

The tech company also values diversity, says the HR exec, so the company looks at a range of skills when reviewing applicants in order to bring in a wider array of talent.

"We want to be diverse and inclusive so we can appeal to people all over the world with our products," says the head of talent acquisition.

But regardless of the company you decide to work, Edward says, "realize that there's power in choice."

