Sleep in glass pods suspended 1,200 feet up the side of a mountain in Peru's Sacred Valley

That's just what you'll experience during an overnight stay at Skylodge Adventure Suites.

The unique "hanging" hotel, which is made up of four transparent pods secured to the side of the mountain, is the brainchild of Ario Ferri, a project developer and avid rock and mountain climber from Carhuaz, Peru. Ferri says Skylodge Adventure Suites came from the idea of a portaledge, or a hanging tent system used by mountain climbers for overnight stays on rock faces. He built the lodge to allow travelers without serious climbing chops to feel what it's like to have a mountain adventure, as well as for accomplished climbers to enjoy.

After all, as Ferri tells CNBC Make It, "Why not?"