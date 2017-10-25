Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak: There’s ‘way too much hype' around Elon Musk’s Tesla

Elon Musk is the darling of the tech-obsessed. He's charmed leaders, fans and customers around the world. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, however, is one iconic entrepreneur who is not as easily entranced by the Silicon Valley golden boy.

There is "way too much hype" around Tesla, says Wozniak, speaking to CNBC's Deirdre Bosa at the Money20/20 conference in Las Vegas on Sunday. "And if [Tesla says] something is going to happen, don't quite count on it," says Wozniak.

Wozniak says Tesla's promotions about its cars' self-driving capabilities are overblown and lead people to trust the "autopilot" feature more than they should.

"Tesla has in people's mind that they have cars that will just drive themselves totally and it is so far from the truth so they have deceived us," says Wozniak.

In October of 2016, Musk announced all Teslas would be produced with the hardware necessary for full self-driving capability and released a video promoting a "summon" feature, allowing owners to call their Teslas with a tap on a smartphone, "even if you are on the other side of the country." Again, just this week, Musk tweeted about how the Tesla will know where you want to go without you having to tell it.