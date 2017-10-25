Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak: There’s ‘way too much hype' around Elon Musk’s Tesla

Wozniak, who owns a Tesla and says he downloads the latest available Tesla software update when it becomes available, is not always impressed.
"Driving my Tesla, over and over and over there are unusual situations on any road anywhere and every single human being alive — dumb or smart — would be able to get through it and the Tesla can't," the Apple co-founder says.
"Is Tesla ever going to be able to detect things like red lights and stop signs?" he asks.
Tesla's autopilot technology has come under intense scrutiny since a driver died while using the technology in May 2016. The National Transportation Safety Board announced in September that the cause of the accident was threefold: the semitrailer didn't yield the right of way to the Tesla driver, the Tesla driver was relying too heavily on the Autopilot system and the Autopilot system didn't warn the Tesla driver about the truck appropriately.
At the time, Tesla said self-driving technology has a history of being safer than cars driven by humans, it would continue to improve its technology and, "We will also continue to be extremely clear with current and potential customers that Autopilot is not a fully self-driving technology and drivers need to remain attentive at all times."
Other car-makers are ahead of Tesla when it comes to autonomous driving, Wozniak says.
"In a lot of ways, Tesla is behind companies like Volvo and Audi," says Wozniak.
Wozniak is not alone in his sentiments. Research and brokerage firm Bernstein published a report in September downplaying Tesla's autonomous driving claims. Bernstein analyst Max Warburton called Tesla's self-driving capabilities "exaggerated."
Even while Wozniak criticizes the autonomous driving capabilities of Tesla, he also does not begrudge the company it valuation — as of Tuesday its market cap was north of $56 billion — for its work in making electric vehicles more mainstream.
"Tesla has done something that is so important to me," says Wozniak. "I mean transitioning from gas driven cars to electric cars for a future, it is part of our cleanliness formula."
Tesla had not responded to CNBC Make It's request for comment by the time this story was published.
