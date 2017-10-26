30 percent of Americans wouldn't date someone with this money problem

Money and dating go hand in hand. And finances don't only come into play when deciding who picks up the check. Choices around costs can create major relationship rifts and, in some cases, be deal-breakers.

Over 30 percent of Americans report that credit card debt is a critical factor when deciding to date someone or not, for example, according to a new survey by LendEDU.

Student loan debt pales in comparison: Only about 12 percent of respondents said that would be a critical part of someone's desirability.

Credit card debt also mattered more to respondents than if a potential partner had been divorced or had a child from a previous marriage.