Are you, unlike most Americans, actually good with money? This quiz will tell you

Are you good with money? If you are, you're an exception.

When it comes to understanding the basics of personal finance, Americans are failing over and over again. Only 6 percent of respondents could pass this quiz on financial literacy and only 30 percent of Americans could answer these three basic money questions.

There's also more to being financially savvy than acing a quiz. Choosing the correct answer on a test and being able to apply the concepts being tested in real life are different, as the Wall Street Journal points out in a recent report by Meir Statman, a professor of finance at Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business.

"Even if people know financial facts such as the correct answer to this question, they often don't understand why they may be investing the way they do, and what their behavior means for their current and future well-being," Statman writes.

To test your all-around financial literacy, take the Wall Street Journal's quiz here (paywall), and check out some of the representative questions from other assessments below. How many can you answer correctly?