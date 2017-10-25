Warren Buffett is now richer than he has ever been before

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is one of the wealthiest people in the world, and he keeps getting richer.

On Tuesday, Buffett's wealth reached an all-time high, topping $81.5 billion, Money reports. The Oracle of Omaha's net worth rose even further to $81.6 billion on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

He's seen an increase of over $8 billion in the last 12 months alone, and he currently stands as the third richest person on the planet, behind Amazon's Jeff Bezos at No. 2 and his good friend Bill Gates at No. 1.

The Nebraska native got started early: He purchased his first stock at age 11.