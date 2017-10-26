5 ways men can address—and help prevent—sexual harassment at work

But the need for men to speak up and out about incidents of sexual harassment at work has become increasingly clear. Data shows that roughly 71 percent of women do not report sexual harassment out of fear of retaliation, and far fewer bystanders report harassment they've witnessed.

"It's really on all of us," American Association of University Women CEO Kim Churches tells CNBC Make It. "It's the responsibility of every employee. If you see something, say something."

In a recent New York Times about Weinstein, director Quentin Tarantino admitted to wishing he had followed the "see something, say something" model when it came to the producer's behavior.

"I knew enough to do more than I did," he said. "There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn't secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things."

While harassment can be experienced by anyone, data shows that 25 percent of women report being sexually harassed in the workplace — more than double the percentage of men.

Here are five ways to be more proactive in preventing future misconduct and supporting colleagues who may be experiencing harassment: