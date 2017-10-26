Bill Gates says this classic coming-of-age novel is one of his favorites

It's no secret how much Bill Gates loves to read. The Microsoft co-founder reads every night, has reviewed hundreds of books on his blog and regularly shares reading lists.

Reading has been a passion of Gates' since he was a boy. He once told The New York Times that reading, "is one of the chief ways that I learn, and has been since I was a kid."

Given his life-long love of learning, it is unsurprising that some of his favorite novels are from his childhood. On his blog, Gates shares that his favorite book of all time is one he read when he was just a teenager, The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger.

Another favorite, A Separate Peace by John Knowles, is also a popular book for young adults.