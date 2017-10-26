How to answer the interview question, 'Tell me about a time when you disagreed with your boss'

Suzy Welch: Are you the star you think you are? 8:54 AM ET Tue, 17 Oct 2017 | 01:35

Career coach Angela Copeland says the best way to respond is to "use an example that illustrates a disagreement where you were able to persuade your boss to try things your way — and ultimately, it worked out well for everyone (including your boss)."

For example, maybe you worked at a company where you felt a remote work policy would help improve company culture. While your boss was initially against the idea, you persuaded them to do a trial period where you proved how having the option to work remotely could increase the productivity for you and your colleagues.

"The goal is not to make your boss look bad," adds Copeland. "It's to show how you can work through conflict with another person effectively."

In fact, self-made millionaire and entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis says having the courage to speak up and defend your idesa can have a positive impact on your career.

On CNBC's "The Partner," Lemonis says the No. 1 thing he looks for in the entrepreneurs competing for his guidance is conviction.

"What I'm ultimately looking for is who is actually going to stand up and tell me it's a bad idea and have a conviction about it," he says.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

How to answer the interview question, 'What are some of your leadership experiences?'

How to answer the interview question, 'How would you fire someone?'

How to answer the interview question, 'What are your boss's strengths and weaknesses?'