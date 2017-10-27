Here's how much more millennials will spend on Halloween than Generation X

Between candy, costumes and décor, Americans could spend $15 billion on Halloween this year. And, according to a Harris Poll Online survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, conducted on behalf CIT Bank, millennials will be responsible for most of that.
On average, younger people are expected to spend $183 each on candy, costumes, decorations and miscellaneous items. That's compared to $70 for those in Generation X and $23 for baby boomers.
On costumes alone, millennials could spend $66 each, versus $25 for Gen X and only $3 for boomers. And, 29 percent of millennials believe they'll likely spend more than they initially planned. Only 20 percent of Gen X and 11 percent of boomers say the same.