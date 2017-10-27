Here's how much more millennials will spend on Halloween than Generation X

"Millennial consumers continue to demonstrate how they value experiences and are spending and saving accordingly," Ravi Kumar, head of Internet Banking at CIT Bank, says.

"From costumes to parties, Halloween is all about enjoying the moment and has become one the most popular celebrations for those between the ages of 18 [and] 36."

But just because millennials are spending on experiences like Halloween costumes and candy doesn't mean they're not saving for the long-term, too.

According to the study, 61 percent of millennials are currently saving in case of an emergency, compared with 63 percent of those in Gen X and 51 percent of boomers.

And, in general, millennials are better at managing their money than their older peers. In a national survey, Charles Schwab tracked how 1,000 Americans, aged 21 to 75, manage and use their wealth.

It found millennials are better than older generations at financial planning, financial awareness and having confidence in being able to reach financial goals.