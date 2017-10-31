London may be known as the banking capital of the world, but it's upstart financial services app Monzo that lands atop this list of the U.K. start-ups attracting the most talent.

The mobile-only bank leads LinkedIn's inaugural Top Companies | Startups list for the U.K.

To determine this list, LinkedIn's data team analyzed billions of searches by the site's more than 500 million members, considering employee growth, job seeker interest and engagement with the company on the platform, as well as how well these upstarts were able to attract talent away from the established players on LinkedIn's Top Companies list.