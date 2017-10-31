VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the 10 most attractive start-ups to work for in the UK, according to LinkedIn

Martin Bureau | Getty Image

London may be known as the banking capital of the world, but it's upstart financial services app Monzo that lands atop this list of the U.K. start-ups attracting the most talent.

The mobile-only bank leads LinkedIn's inaugural Top Companies | Startups list for the U.K.

To determine this list, LinkedIn's data team analyzed billions of searches by the site's more than 500 million members, considering employee growth, job seeker interest and engagement with the company on the platform, as well as how well these upstarts were able to attract talent away from the established players on LinkedIn's Top Companies list.

The ranking includes familiar names like Airbnb, WeWork and Uber as well as financial service providers and an app that makes it easier for doctors to prep for surgery.

Read on for the 10 most attractive start-up employers in the U.K.:

10. Touch Surgery

Global headcount: 135

The training app for surgeons offers more than 100 simulations of different procedures so students and healthcare professionals can view surgeries and prepare to perform them.

9. Babylon Health

Global headcount: 260

Valuation: $200 million

Babylon provides a mobile app that allows users to talk to doctors through a voice or video call. A chatbot performs virtual triage, screening symptoms to determine if patients should head to the ER.

Babylon Health home screen
Source: Babylon Health
Babylon Health home screen

8. Funding Circle

Global headcount: 750

Valuation: $1 billion

The business loan provider offers staff a "Funderbar" serving food and drinks daily.

Funding Circle

7. Uber

Global headcount: 16,000

Valuation: $68 billion

The ride-sharing juggernaught lost its license to operate in London earlier this year but is appealing the ruling and continues to attract top talent. Uber gives employees monthly credits to use on rides or UberEATS deliveries.

A man holds an Apple iPad Mini as he uses Uber app on October 6, 2017 in Hong Kong.
studioEAST | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A man holds an Apple iPad Mini as he uses Uber app on October 6, 2017 in Hong Kong.

6. Airbnb

Global headcount: 6,500

Valuation: $29.25 billion

Airbnb employees are awarded $2,000 annually to stay in the company's getaways around the world, including more than 1,400 castles.

5. Deliveroo

Global headcount: 2,674

Valuation: $2 billion

According to LinkedIn, founder Will Shu delivers one of the company's food packages personally each week to so that he can gain insight into challenges the company's delivery staff may be facing.

A food delivery cycle courier waits for orders from Deliveroo, operated by Roofoods, in London, U.K., on Dec. 22, 2016.
Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A food delivery cycle courier waits for orders from Deliveroo, operated by Roofoods, in London, U.K., on Dec. 22, 2016.

4. Improbable

Global headcount: 221

Valuation: $1 billion

True to its name, cloud company Improbable "did the near impossible earlier this year," according to LinkedIn, raising a $502 million Series B.

3. WeWork

Global headcount: 3,000

Valuation: $20 billion

WeWork hosts a company-wide camp each summer — a perk for employees and members. This year's event was held in Eridge Park, south of London.

A man enter the doors of the 'WeWork' co-operative co-working space on March 13, 2013 in Washington, DC.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
A man enter the doors of the 'WeWork' co-operative co-working space on March 13, 2013 in Washington, DC.

2. Perkbox

Global headcount: 180

Valuation: $82 million

Perkbox is in the business of helping employers treat their teams right and the company practices what it preaches. One of the start-up's most popular benefits is a beer cart that makes the rounds in the office on Friday afternoons.

1. Monzo

Global headcount: 175

Valuation: $82 million

A favorite among millennials, Monzo is challenging traditional banks offering accounts, debit cards and an app that comes with perks like fee-free spending overseas.

To be considered for this list, companies had to be at least 10 years old with a minimum of 100 employees, independent and privately held. They must have completed at least one round of venture-backed funding. Almost 25,000 eligible companies were selected by LinkedIn and CB Insights for consideration.

