Uber has had a turbulent year, but that hasn't slowed the company's ability to attract the best talent.

The ride-sharing company lands atop LinkedIn's inaugural Top Companies | Startups list. Despite challenges ranging from sexual harassment claims to the hunt for a new CEO, of every start-up on this list, Uber has had the most employees leave LinkedIn Top Companies like JPMorgan and Facebook to join its team.

To determine this list, LinkedIn's data team analyzed billions of searches by the site's more than 500 million members, considering employee growth, job seeker interest and engagement with the company on the platform, as well as how well these upstarts were able to attract talent away from the established players on LinkedIn's Top Companies list.