VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

These are the 25 most attractive start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn

WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey says the market for its shared-living residences is potentially bigger than that for its co-working spaces, which currently number 75 locations in 22 cities around the world and 55,000 members.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey says the market for its shared-living residences is potentially bigger than that for its co-working spaces, which currently number 75 locations in 22 cities around the world and 55,000 members.

Uber has had a turbulent year, but that hasn't slowed the company's ability to attract the best talent.

The ride-sharing company lands atop LinkedIn's inaugural Top Companies | Startups list. Despite challenges ranging from sexual harassment claims to the hunt for a new CEO, of every start-up on this list, Uber has had the most employees leave LinkedIn Top Companies like JPMorgan and Facebook to join its team.

To determine this list, LinkedIn's data team analyzed billions of searches by the site's more than 500 million members, considering employee growth, job seeker interest and engagement with the company on the platform, as well as how well these upstarts were able to attract talent away from the established players on LinkedIn's Top Companies list.

A man holds an Apple iPad Mini as he uses Uber app on October 6, 2017 in Hong Kong.
studioEAST | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A man holds an Apple iPad Mini as he uses Uber app on October 6, 2017 in Hong Kong.

The list includes familiar consumer favorites like Airbnb, Lyft and Glossier as well as companies that want to change how you search for, finance and decorate a home and a number of cybersecurity companies.

Read on for the 25 most attractive start-up employers in the U.S.:

25. CrowdStrike

Global headcount: 760

Valuation: $1.01 billion

According to LinkedIn, CrowdStrike was the first cybersecurity company to make accusations against Russia related to the Democratic National Committee email hack leading up to the 2016 election.

24. Cylance

Stuart McClure, CEO of Cylance
Gary Friedman | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
Stuart McClure, CEO of Cylance

Global headcount: 805

Valuation: $984 million

Cylance helps protect companies from malware attacks. After founder and CEO Stuart McClure had a near-death experience on a flight to Australia in 1989, he made it his life's word to "find and fix the problems introduced by technology to prevent bad stuff from happening to innocent people," he tells LinkedIn.

23. Cybereason

Global headcount: 325

Valuation: $999 million

There is such a thing as a free lunch — at least at Cybereason. In addition to that midday perk the cybersecurity company offers unlimited vacation, commuter reimbursement and employee referral bosnues up to $5,000.

22. Opendoor

Global headcount: 415

Valuation: $1 billion

Opendoor buys homes directly and resells it, powered by its own mortgage business. New hires function as secret shoppers as a way to learn about the company's app by posing as potential buyers.

Here are best companies to work at in the world
LinkedIn says these are the world's most attractive employers   

21. Blend

Global headcount: 200

Valuation: $500 million

Blend makes digital tools for mortgage lenders and tells LinkedIn that its clients control about a quarter of the $10 trillion mortgage lending industry.

20. G2 Crowd

Global headcount: 120

Valuation: $300 million

G2 Crowd provides a quarter of a million verified user reviews of enterprise software, and doesn't sell ads. The company anticipates having 130 job openings in the coming year.

19. Udacity

Udacity educational support specialists Rachel Meltzer and Paul Montgomery provide online university-level tutoring at the Udacity office in Mountain View, California.
Ann Hermes | The Christian Science Monitor | Getty Images
Udacity educational support specialists Rachel Meltzer and Paul Montgomery provide online university-level tutoring at the Udacity office in Mountain View, California.

Global headcount: 500

Valuation: $877 million

The skills-focused platform recently launched a scholarship in partnership with Lyft for an "Intro to Self-Driving Cars" program, in an attempt to make it easier for workers to enter the field.

18. Duo Security

Global headcount: 500

Valuation: $1.17 billion

The Michigan-based cybersecurity company has a strict "no jerks" policy.

17. GRAIL

Global headcount: 250

Valuation: $1 billion

GRAIL wants to detect cancer as early as possible, when it can still be cured. It's picked up $1 billion in funding from the likes of future-focused billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

16. Pinterest

Pinterest screen on a mobile phone
Source: Pinterest
Pinterest screen on a mobile phone

Global headcount: 1,690

Valuation: $10.45 billion

To ensure that the social network keeps innovating, the company launched Pinterest Labs earlier this year, bringing together researchers, scientists, engineers and universities to tackle challenges in machine learning and A.I.

15. Aryaka Networks

Global headcount: more than 300

Valuation: $99 million

The hardware-free telecom company has the longest average employee tenure of any company on the list, according to LinkedIn — 2.7 years.

14. Flexport

Global headcount: 500

Valuation: $910 million

To help ensure that staffers from different parts of the company get to know each other the company holds a regular "lunch roulette," matching employees who don't see each other on a daily basis.

13. Glossier

Source: Glossier

Global headcount: 130

Valuation: $34.4 million

According to LinkedIn, Glossier was the fastest growing company, staff-wise, to make this list, with an annual employee growth rate of 257 percent.

12. Stripe

Global headcount: 810

Valuation: $9.2 billion

Stripe's technology makes it possible for businesses to instantly accept online payments.

11. General Assembly

General Assembly
Source: General Assembly

Global headcount: 580

Valuation: $452 million

Want to get ahead? Apply to work at General Assembly. The company told LinkedIn it promoted 136 employees in the first half of 2017 — 25 percent of its staff.

10. Convoy

Global headcount: 170

Valuation: $80 million

Founded in 2015, Convoy matches trucks with shipments to make the freight-moving process more efficient. The company has grown its staff 37 percent in the past six months, and has 28 jobs posted right now.

9. Houzz

Handout: Houzz AR
Houzz

Global headcount: 1,400

Valuation: $3.84 billion

Houzz employees receive a pair of company slippers on their first day at the online remodeling and decorating platform so they can feel right at home at the office.

8. Dropbox

Global headcount: 1,900

Valuation: $9.38 billion

Dropbox employees are each given 32 hours off per year to volunteer for a cause they're committed to, and the company will match as much as $1,000 in charitable donations made by staff.

7. Rubrik

Global headcount: 600

Valuation: $1.3 billion

NBA MVP Kevin Durant is one of Rubrik's investors and board advisors. The company is so committed to transparency that all 600 employees attend board meetings and view financial statements.

6. NIO

Nio 2: A close-up of the Nio EP9, the fastest self-driving car, at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 11, 2016.
Michelle Castillo | CNBC
Nio 2: A close-up of the Nio EP9, the fastest self-driving car, at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 11, 2016.

Global headcount: 440

Valuation: $2.89 billion

The electric and autonomous vehicle maker has "more than quadrupled its staff since June 2016," according to LinkedIn. Twice a month employees participate in activities like trivia and scavenger hunts to welcome and get to know new hires.

5. Slack

Global headcount: 890

Valuation: $5.1 billion

Slack says that it's the "fastest-growing business application in history," with nine million active weekly users and 43 Fortune 100 companies as clients. According to LinkedIn the company has grown 32 percent over the last year.

4. Lyft

Lyft LED taxi light
Source: Lyft
Lyft LED taxi light

Global headcount: 2,000

Valuation: $11 billion

Lyft has been working hard to make its technology more accessible to deaf or hearing-impaired drivers, introducing visual notifications, a message instructing passengers to contact the driver by text and quick tutorials for riders on how to say "hello" and "thank you" in American Sign Language.

3. WeWork

Global headcount: 3,000

Valuation: $20 billion

New hires of the co-working space provider join each Monday and participate in a city-wide scavenger hunt across the company's 40 New York City buildings.

2. Airbnb

Par8154041
Martin Bureau | Getty Images

Global headcount: 6,500

Valuation: $29.25 billion

According to LinkedIn, Airbnb will top 100 million guest arrivals this year, a 25 percent increase since last year.

1. Uber

Global headcount: 16,000

Valuation: $68 billion

The global ride-sharing company claims the most employees who've left LinkedIn Top Companies like Google and JPMorgan to join the team.

To be considered for this list, companies had to be at least 10 years old with a minimum of 100 employees, independent and privately held. They must have completed at least one round of venture-backed funding. Almost 25,000 eligible companies were selected by LinkedIn and CB Insights for consideration.

Don't miss: These are the 25 most attractive employers on earth, according to LinkedIn

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Suzy Welch: 3 LinkedIn hacks that will get you hired
Suzy Welch: 3 LinkedIn hacks that will get you hired   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...