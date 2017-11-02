Interviewers still ask illegal questions but fewer want to know, 'Are you married?'

There are certain questions interviewers should never ask job-seekers. How old are you? Are you disabled? Pregnant? Married?

But if you've gotten one or more of those questions anyway, you're not alone.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has guidelines for what is and what is not OK to screen for when hiring employees. Since it is illegal to discriminate against an applicant because of race, religion, pregnancy status, age or health, hiring managers are advised against asking questions that relate to these issues.

Yet interviewers do it all the time.

The Associated Press and CNBC conducted a poll of 1,054 Americans and found that a significant percentage report having been asked illegal questions. Sixty-five percent of respondents had interviewed for a job in the past 10 years and 33 percent had interviewed for a job 10 years ago or more (a remaining 2 percent reported never having interviewed for a job.)