The key to your happiness depends on these 2 things, according to self-help expert Gretchen Rubin

Believe it or not, the key to being happier and more successful may already be in your possession.

Although people may point to a variety of things that contribute to a happy life, renowned happiness expert Gretchen Rubin tells CNBC Make It that you can focus on these two things: strong relationships and self-knowledge.

"Ancient philosophers and contemporary scientists agree that a key—maybe the key—to a happy life is strong relationships," Rubin says.

Rubin has explored this topic through her New York Times bestsellers "The Four Tendencies" and "The Happiness Project," among other books, and her weekly podcast "Happier with Gretchen Rubin."

She is also a member of Oprah Winfrey's SuperSoul 100, an exclusive group of 100 leaders "using their voices and talent to elevate humanity," which also features Tony Robbins, Arianna Huffington and Adam Grant.