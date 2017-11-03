Study finds you’re less likely to get hired if you’re overweight. Here’s how to avoid this bias

In a perfect world, hiring managers would focus solely on skills and not physical appearance. Unfortunately, that's not the case, especially for women, a new study has found.

Fairygodboss, an employer review site for women, released a report on the grim reality of being a female job seeker. The survey of 500 hiring professionals reveals biases that could prevent women from getting hired.

One of the most notable findings? That weight can affect your hiring potential. In one of the studies, respondents were shown pictures of a range of body types and were asked questions based on the images.

Twenty-one percent of the hiring professionals who were surveyed described the heaviest-looking woman as "lazy." That description was selected less frequently for every other woman pictured.

Only 18 percent said she had leadership potential, while 21 percent of respondents described her as "unprofessional."

Moreover, only 15.6 percent of hiring professionals said they would consider hiring the heaviest-looking woman.