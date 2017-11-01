Linkedin HR exec: The 3 best ways to help you stand out in a job interview

Companies go through thousands of applicants to find the perfect hire. With all this competition, it's important that you stand out to employers when it matters most: the interview.

Brendan Browne, the global head of talent for LinkedIn, says that there are three key ways to make your interview memorable.

"Talk to me about something you're passionate about, how you think on your feet and how you engage," he tells CNBC Make It.

Browne says that although certain roles do focus more heavily on tech-based "hard skills," he also looks for softer skills, such as passion and the ability to think efficiently.

In interviews, the HR exec often asks prospective employees to discuss how they have taken "intelligent risks" in the past. They also walk him through how they reached decisions in previous roles.

For those just entering the workforce, Browne says that it's important to take inventory of all the work you have done, no matter how trivial. That way you can boost up your resume and focus on the relatable skills that you picked up along the way, he says.

"No one should discount things like volunteer experience," says the HR exec.

Interviewees should also demonstrate that they're knowledgeable about the organization and their work, says Browne.

"Show that you're familiar with [the company]," says the HR chief. "Learn about the culture, mission and values."