VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

Linkedin HR exec: The 3 best ways to help you stand out in a job interview

456580517
Klaus Vedfelt | Getty Images

Companies go through thousands of applicants to find the perfect hire. With all this competition, it's important that you stand out to employers when it matters most: the interview.

Brendan Browne, the global head of talent for LinkedIn, says that there are three key ways to make your interview memorable.

"Talk to me about something you're passionate about, how you think on your feet and how you engage," he tells CNBC Make It.

Browne says that although certain roles do focus more heavily on tech-based "hard skills," he also looks for softer skills, such as passion and the ability to think efficiently.

In interviews, the HR exec often asks prospective employees to discuss how they have taken "intelligent risks" in the past. They also walk him through how they reached decisions in previous roles.

For those just entering the workforce, Browne says that it's important to take inventory of all the work you have done, no matter how trivial. That way you can boost up your resume and focus on the relatable skills that you picked up along the way, he says.

"No one should discount things like volunteer experience," says the HR exec.

Interviewees should also demonstrate that they're knowledgeable about the organization and their work, says Browne.

"Show that you're familiar with [the company]," says the HR chief. "Learn about the culture, mission and values."

LinkedIn signage is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
LinkedIn signage is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Browne also emphasizes the importance of doing your research and coming to the interview informed about the role. This shouldn't be hard to do, he says, because it's easy to find people who work for the company and reach out to them.

"[In an interview] articulate that you know the company," says Browne. "Show something that's reflective."

If you want to stand out for all the wrong reasons, says the head of global talent, bring up salary and don't ask follow-up questions.

Compensation should not be brought up early in the interview process, says Browne. "There's a time and a place to bring [salary] up," explains the HR chief.

He also advises interviewees to always ask follow-up questions. When a prospective candidate doesn't ask questions at the end of the interview, says Browne, it raises red flags.

"Is this emblematic of not being inquisitive or collaborative?" he says. "Questions are one of the most important things."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

See also:

The surprising approach LinkedIn is using to woo top talent

LinkedIn HR exec says this is the No. 1 mistake people make during the hiring process

Microsoft and LinkedIn HR execs reveal the right time to bring up salary in an interview

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule