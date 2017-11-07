VISIT CNBC.COM

8 cities where earning $150,000 a year isn't enough to make you upper-class

The definition of "middle class" is a hot topic, especially with the unveiling of the Republican tax plan, which proponents say will help the middle-class.

But who really is middle-class? The Washington Post created a calculator to help you figure that out. If you enter your household income and county, the calculator tells you whether you fall below, in or above the middle class in your county and of households nationally, "using the average U.S. household size (2.5 people)."

Where you live matters, the Post notes, since median income varies drastically by location. In some cities, having a small family and a $150,000 salary would put you way above the middle class. In others, you'd still be considered middle of the pack.

Below, CNBC Make It highlighted eight U.S. cities where a sizable $150,000 annual salary puts you in the middle class, not above it, and what you have to earn to qualify as upper-class.

Cities are listed in ascending order of salary required to be considered upper-class. Note that these are a selection and not the only cities where $150,000 puts you in the middle.

Oakland, Calif.

Alameda County

Salary required to be considered upper class: $153,092
Middle income range: $43,359 to $153,092

Washington, DC

Washington, District of Columbia

Salary required to be considered upper class: $157,470
Middle income range: $37,527 to $157,470

Newton, Mass.

Middlesex County

Salary required to be considered upper class: $164,983
Middle income range: $49,238 to $164,983

San Francisco, Calif.

San Francisco County

Salary required to be considered upper class: $177,198
Middle income range: $42,879 to $177,198

New York City, NY

New York County

Salary required to be considered upper class: $184,447
Middle income range: $36,637 to $184,447

Bronxville, NY

Westchester County

Salary required to be considered upper class: $184,573
Middle income range: $47,466 to $184,573

Stamford, Conn.

Fairfield County

Salary required to be considered upper class: $186,701
Middle income range: $48,174 to $186,701

San Jose, Calif.

Santa Clara County

Salary required to be considered upper class: $189,701
Middle income range: $56,151 to $189,701

