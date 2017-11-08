One financial fear scares millennials even more than death

Death can be a frightening thought. But, according to a survey from financial-advice website Credible, there's one thing that scares millennials even more: having credit-card debt.

Of the 500 Americans polled who are currently in credit card debt, more than 33 percent said debt is the scariest aspect of their daily lives.

That's compared to 20 percent who said the same about the thought of dying, 17 percent who said the same of war, 11 percent who are most afraid of having to work forever and 6 percent who are most afraid of climate change.

The findings make sense, according to Credible. Americans hold more than $1 trillion in credit card debt and, among the respondents, the average debt is a whopping $5,290.

Accruing interest is the scariest aspect of credit card debt, according to 33 percent of respondents. About 32 percent said the same of making monthly payments.