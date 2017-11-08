Why Dave Grohl puts every paycheck directly in the bank and drives a 'family car'

Foo Fighters front-man Dave Grohl got his start as one-third of the iconic grunge band Nirvana in the early 1990's. Since then, he has won Grammy awards, produced films and worked alongside some of the biggest names in music, including Paul McCartney and Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones.

It's safe to say Grohl's success is well-earned — but, though he enjoys the benefits of his lucrative career, he still watches his spending.

When asked what he does with all his cash during an interview with The Red Bulletin, Grohl said, "It goes straight into my bank account, where it turns all moldy and smelly."

Even when Nirvana hit it big and Grohl got his first credit card, he stayed frugal. His inaugural purchase on the card was a dinner at Hibachi chain Benihana.