VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Lady Gaga still bargains and uses coupons—here's why you should too

Singer Lady Gaga
Frazer Harrison | Getty Images
Singer Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga first made a splash in the music industry with her 2008 debut album "The Fame." Since then, the New-York native has won a handful of Grammys, performed at the Super Bowl and built a fortune of approximately $275 million.

And Gaga isn't shy about spending her millions: In 2014, she bought a $23 million Malibu estate and reportedly dropped another $60,000 on 27 koi carp to accessorize the purchase.

Still, the pop star enjoys getting a good deal, which is why she uses coupons at the grocery store and likes to bargain when shopping for clothes.

As Gaga tweeted in 2012, "I'm from New York! Where's the sale rack?"

She's not the only cost-conscious one-percenter. Warren Buffett, the third-richest man in the world, once bought his billionaire friend Bill Gates lunch at McDonald's with coupons.

Personal finance expert Suze Orman also appreciates the smallest of savings "even to this day," she tells CNBC Make It, adding, "and I am a seriously wealthy woman."

She continues: "We get such joy when we go to the grocery store, and KT [Kathy Travis] comes out and she says, 'Look, because I have this coupon, we saved $2.50.' And we high five each other, because you should always get enjoyment out of it."

No matter how much you earn, it's important to find satisfaction in saving money. After all, the key to saving big is to enjoy it, Orman says. The question shouldn't be, "When can you start enjoying your money that you saved? My question back to you is, 'When do you start enjoying the process of saving?' If you did that, you'll find you don't care about spending money anymore."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: 11 of Warren Buffett's funniest and most frugal quirks

Warren Buffett's most eccentric traits
Warren Buffett's most eccentric traits   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...