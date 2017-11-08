Lady Gaga still bargains and uses coupons—here's why you should too

Lady Gaga first made a splash in the music industry with her 2008 debut album "The Fame." Since then, the New-York native has won a handful of Grammys, performed at the Super Bowl and built a fortune of approximately $275 million.

And Gaga isn't shy about spending her millions: In 2014, she bought a $23 million Malibu estate and reportedly dropped another $60,000 on 27 koi carp to accessorize the purchase.

Still, the pop star enjoys getting a good deal, which is why she uses coupons at the grocery store and likes to bargain when shopping for clothes.

As Gaga tweeted in 2012, "I'm from New York! Where's the sale rack?"