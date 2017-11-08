'Stranger Things' fans crash local museum's website buying $400,000 worth of dinosaur hoodies

Fans of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" know that Dustin Henderson, a central character on the show played by Gaten Matarazzo, rocks some great '80s sweatshirts.

In the first episode of the show's second season, which aired on Oct. 27, Dustin can be seen sporting a purple hoodie that features a logo from the Science Museum of Minnesota. That hoodie was first available from the museum's Explore Store in the early 1980s, but employees began to think about selling it again as calls, emails and social media posts poured in asking about it, according to a news release by the museum.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, the museum began selling purple sweatshirts, crew necks and t-shirts with the same "Brontosaurus" and "thunder lizard" text and image of a dinosaur. Shortly after opening sales online, the museum's website crashed, KARE11 reports.

It was back up again by 11 a.m. By 4 p.m., they had sold 10,000 items for a total haul of $400,000. The apparel was sold in their store in addition to online, and the store sold most of its inventory by noon, according to the museum.

The idea for Dustin's top on the show came from Costume Designer Kim Wilcox, who found the original vintage sweatshirt "online, while hunting for period inspiration," according to Newsweek.

"I really loved the Brontosaurus for Dustin, so we bought the original," she says. "Then we made our own purple hoodie with this great dinosaur art in Gaten's size."

Another shipment of apparel inspired by Dustin will be available by mid-afternoon Wednesday, according to the museum. Prices range from $15 to $40, depending on size and style, according to the museum.

"For us, we're just relishing this opportunity to be connected to the popular show, especially one that has characters that are interested in science," says Kim Ramsden, the public relations director at the Science Museum of Minnesota. "As a non-profit, all of the proceeds will go back to our mission of science and education and inspiring other young kids like Dustin on the show and his friends to have an interest in science."

