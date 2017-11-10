There are 2 types of 401(k)s and most young people invest in the wrong one, says Suze Orman

According to personal finance guru Suze Orman, young people in particular "are in serious need of some navigational help when it comes to their 401(k)s."

For starters, most millennials aren't signing up for the right type of plan, she writes on Money: "Many employers now offer two flavors of 401(k)s. Every plan offers a traditional 401(k). … But starting about a decade ago, plans were allowed to offer a Roth 401(k) as well.

"Today about 60 percent of plans offer a Roth version, but less than 10 percent of young adults are saving in one."

That's a mistake. Most young people should sign up for the Roth, she says.