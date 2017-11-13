5 employee benefits that could save you hundreds of dollars a year

Another health-related benefit that could save you big is a health savings account (HSA). With an HSA, you can put away up to $3,450 ($6,900 for a family) of pre-tax money to be used towards medical costs. There's no "use-it-or-lose-it" rule, meaning any unused funds will roll over year to year.
HSAs have a triple tax benefit: The money is tax deductible when you put it in, it grows tax deferred and you can take it out tax-free if you use it for qualified medical expenses.
What's more, an HSA can be a powerful retirement-savings tool. Depending on your situation, some financial planners advise maximizing contributions to your HSA even before maxing out your 401(k) plan.
The main requirement for opening an HSA is having a high-deductible health care plan (HDHP), a plan that offers a lower health insurance premium and a high deductible.