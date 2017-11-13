VISIT CNBC.COM

Joe Biden: 'I think I'm qualified to be president'

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden
This morning, Vice President Joe Biden appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY to talk about his new memoir "Promise Me, Dad," the state of American politics and his thoughts about running for President in 2020.

Biden, who has previously said he would not rule out the possibility of a 2020 presidential bid, told Kelly, "If the Lord came down and said 'The nomination is yours if you accept it right now,' I would say 'No.'"

"I'm not ready," he said. Biden explained that he is still working on several initiatives that deserve his full attention, including his work with the Biden Cancer Initiative and Beau Biden Foundation.

"There's so much more to do in terms of this just finishing this book, finishing the ability to try to win back the House of Representatives and then we'll see," he said. "You shouldn't run unless you can look at all of you and give your whole heart and soul and say, 'You have all of my attention.'"

     

Even though he may not be ready to commit to running for the highest office in the land, Biden admitted that he feels that he has the experience necessary to excel in the role.

"To be blunt, I think I'm qualified to be president," he said. "I think there are a lot of really talented people out there in the Democratic party and it's just too early."

His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, agrees that her husband would make a terrific commander-in-chief. "I always, always have felt that Joe would make a great president, always," she said.

Dr. Jill Biden and Joe Biden
Leaders in business and politics agree that having a supportive spouse is the secret to career success.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett once said, "Who you marry, which is the ultimate partnership, is enormously important in determining the happiness in your life and your success."

In 2011, President Barack Obama told Oprah Winfrey, "Obviously I couldn't have done anything that I've done without Michelle. You were asking earlier what keeps me sane, what keeps me balanced, what allows me to deal with the pressure. It is this young lady right here."

Research also suggests that having a supportive spouse increases an individual's chances of taking on difficult tasks. A study published by Carnegie Mellon University found that "people with supportive spouses were more likely to take on potentially rewarding challenges."

"We don't know what tomorrow will bring but we'll just see," said Jill Biden. "If the opportunity presents itself, you have a great man here."

