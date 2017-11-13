Joe Biden: 'I think I'm qualified to be president'

This morning, Vice President Joe Biden appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY to talk about his new memoir "Promise Me, Dad," the state of American politics and his thoughts about running for President in 2020.

Biden, who has previously said he would not rule out the possibility of a 2020 presidential bid, told Kelly, "If the Lord came down and said 'The nomination is yours if you accept it right now,' I would say 'No.'"

"I'm not ready," he said. Biden explained that he is still working on several initiatives that deserve his full attention, including his work with the Biden Cancer Initiative and Beau Biden Foundation.

"There's so much more to do in terms of this just finishing this book, finishing the ability to try to win back the House of Representatives and then we'll see," he said. "You shouldn't run unless you can look at all of you and give your whole heart and soul and say, 'You have all of my attention.'"