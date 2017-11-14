10 tech jobs where employees without a college degree can earn over $100,000

It may seem like Silicon Valley is full of famous college dropouts, but they are the exception to the rule. Going to college pays off, and to land a job at one of the most coveted tech employers, you'll need to hit the books. For instance, 36 percent of jobs at Snap Inc. require a master's degree.

But according to compensation, culture and career monitoring site Comparably, if you can make it into a top-tier tech role without a college degree, you can still make over six figures.

Comparably analyzed over 1,800 salary records from tech workers who have never graduated from college. They found that employees with these 10 jobs make over $100,000 a year, on average: