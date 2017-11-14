How this family makes six figures traveling the world and working 10 hours a week

Since he was five years old, Ka Sundance knew he wanted to spend his life traveling, not working. "I admire people who can do nothing," the entrepreneur tells CNBC Make It. Like so many young people, he dreamed of a life of leisure and adventure.

But, unlike many, he realized his ambition.

Ka and his wife Katie, parents of six, now maintain a blog with 50,000 subscribers and half a million Facebook followers. They run a six-figure online business coaching aspiring entrepreneurs.

None of that came easy. In fact, the story of their success begins with a setback. Their second son got sick. He suffered from chronic asthma, a condition that doctors said would be nearly impossible to eradicate and would likely afflict the boy throughout his life.

Ka, skeptical of the prognosis, tried something unconventional. He and Katie put their son on a regimented diet of raw and vegan foods. And it seemed to help: The boy felt better.