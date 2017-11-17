Couple making $100,000: We 'don't expect to ever retire'

Teresa Zahar and her husband make a combined $100,000, which is nearly double the median annual income in the United States.

They live in Olathe, Kansas, where the cost of living is "pretty reasonable," Zahar told NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro during a segment on living on $100,000 a year. Still, they're "struggling to make enough money to do all the things that we normally do."

Saving is a struggle, thanks in part to the cost of education for their kids, which is one of their biggest expenses.

"We spend quite a lot on our children's education," she said. "Everything that [my son] participates in costs money. But I want him to really have the opportunity to develop everything that he possibly can."

She's not optimistic about the future, either for her children or for herself. "I don't expect to ever retire," said Zahar. "I expect to work until I'm dead."