Why this CEO hires people who want to steal her job

When Universal Music Group CEO Jody Gerson meets with potential employees, she cuts right to the chase.

"I want to know what you would bring to the table at our company, what your passions are and what your life is like," she said during an interview with Adam Bryant of The New York Times.

Gerson has two go-to questions that help her determine if candidates are a good fit. The first is, "What do you want?" Gerson says that is a "big question for me."

This isn't entirely open-ended: Gerson looks for a specific type of answer. She wants to know what candidates plan to accomplish for the company, not hear about their personal career trajectories. If they only focus on themselves, "it's probably not the right fit."