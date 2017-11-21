7 epic conference call fails you'll be glad didn't happen to you

If you have an office job, chances are you've had your fair share of conference calls. The majority of U.S. workers have anywhere from one to five conference calls each week, according to a 2015 survey.

Whether it's background noise, tech problems or poor reception, conference calls can be hard to engage with at the same level as an in-person meeting. You may be tempted to put yourself on mute and answer another phone call or even try to run an errand while on the line.

Most of the time, you're able to multi-task and participate in the call while also doing something else. Sometimes, however, it's a complete disaster that embarrasses you in front of your colleagues — or worse.