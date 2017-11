Saving money over the holiday season is easier than you may think.

"The world is filled with little bits of information that can save you money or make you money," writes Yahoo tech columnist David Pogue in "Pogue's Basics: Money." "There's hardly a single area of life that doesn't harbor money-saving secrets."

Here are five of Pogue's best shopping hacks that could save you hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars this year.