I tried the trick that helped one 27-year-old save thousands—and it was a total flop

As much as I love shopping, few things feel as exciting to me as getting a good deal or saving a few bucks. Whenever I learn a new tactic for increasing my savings, I'm eager to put it to the test.

Back in July, I first read about 27-year-old personal finance blogger David of Zero Day Finance, who commits himself to at least one "zero spend" day per week, during which he actively avoids buying anything, even a morning coffee or something from the drug store.

David tracks his progress with the challenge on his blog, where he "collects" zero spend days and pushes himself to fit as many of them as possible into a week. By gamifying his spending, he stays motivated to save.