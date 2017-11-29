VISIT CNBC.COM

3 million employees ranked America's top 50 CEOs of 2017

Career research and job listing site Comparably recently released a list of the top chief executive officers based on data gathered from over three million employee ratings. The celebrated company executives included those from major Fortune 500 companies and other large organizations with 500 employees or more.

The top 10 includes Salesforce's Marc Benioff, LinkedIn's Jeff Weiner, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Apple's Tim Cook.

The results were based on anonymous and voluntary employee ratings collected across over 30,000 U.S. companies from the beginning of this year to November 17, according to Comparably. The response to each survey question was given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size.

"The intent of highlighting our annual list of best CEOs is to showcase those CEOs that are excelling not only around business performance but also as leaders of team and culture," Comparably founder and CEO Jason Nazar said in a statement.

"By showcasing the best CEOs, as rated by their own employees, Comparably is able to help make workplaces more transparent and rewarding by providing a framework of excellence for others to model," Nazar said. "These are the business leaders we should all aspire to emulate, as they focus just as much on people, culture and values as they do business performance."

