Michelle Obama, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates all use this parenting lesson to empower their kids

Since she was 3 years old, the former First Lady says she was allowed to speak her mind at home because her parents understood that teaching children at a young age that their voice was valuable and important, she said at the Obama Foundation Summit earlier this month.

"I think that's something that a lot of people take for granted. They think that having a voice just happens," Obama said. "In order to know how to use [your voice] and how to use it carefully and how to debate, you've got to find it."

She noted that she didn't live in a home where kids were taught to be seen and not heard. Instead, her parents taught her to share her opinion and asked her and her brother for input about things that involved the family and their life.

"We knew about money and paying bills, we knew about issues of the family. It had to be respectful, but the notion that a 5-year-old wouldn't have feelings about how their life went was not something that my parents believed in," Obama said.

"My mother always said she was raising adults, she wasn't raising children," she added. "So she spoke to us as people, because that's what you needed to practice."

As a result, Obama and her husband former president Barack Obama have long taught their two daughters Sasha and Malia that they have a responsibility to shape the world around them.

"Part of what we try to communicate is that being responsible is an enormous privilege," Barack Obama said earlier this year, adding that owning that responsibility is what marks them or anyone a "fully grown human."

Obama also said that knowing her parents always valued her decisions boosted her confidence.

"I always knew that I had a defender, I had an advocate which made me ready to use my voice," she said.