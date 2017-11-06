What you can learn from Barack Obama's 4 rules for networking

If you have a networking event coming up and you're absolutely clueless on where to start, former U.S. president Barack Obama has got your back.

On November 1,Obama hosted the inaugural Obama Foundation Summit in his Chicago hometown. The two-day event featured main stage speeches, breakout panels and networking opportunities for over 500 rising and established civic leaders from around the world.

Obama was the last to speak during the opening session, where he gave a speech on his inspiration behind starting the Obama Foundation, stating he wanted to create "a hub, a venue, a place, a network" for young people of all backgrounds to meet and learn from each other.