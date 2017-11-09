The crucial advice from Michelle Obama's parents that led her to Barack Obama

She underscored how when thinking about the everyday words that personally influence you, they don't have to be poetic or set to music to matter.

"Most of the words that guide us are those words that we've heard growing up," Obama said. "For me, I had some pretty powerful parents who were very understated and humble in their own rights, but I live each day trying to make them proud."

She believes she has her later father, Fraser, to thank for this way of perceiving each day.

Before Obama was born, Fraser used to be an athlete who used to box and swim until he was suddenly stricken with MS. Growing up, Obama said she saw how despite Fraser's disability," he commanded a level of respect," and was the center of not just their nuclear family, but their entire family.

"My father used to sit in his chair and people would come for advice, they would come for money, for love, for affirmation and he would give that affirmation so willingly," Obama said. "But the thing that I remembered about my father is that he never complained."

In spite of needing a cane to walk, Fraser got up each day, put on his blue uniform and drove to work at a water filtration plant in Chicago.