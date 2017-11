The tech company employs approximately 73,000 people in the U.S. and over 125,000 people worldwide, so it's safe to say Microsoft receives a ton of applications.

The company's head of global talent acquisition Chuck Edward tells CNBC Make It that candidates should do three things to stand out from the competition: Show that you have a career mindset, demonstrate a customer obsession and prove that you're a learner.

Edward adds that your resume should also describe your past leadership experience and how you have "achieved results, progressed and learned." Why? Because Microsoft favors applicants who "embrace the future," says the HR exec.