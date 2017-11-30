Google creates innovative products that few can rival. Now, the tech giant is being creative and rethinking the way it finds top talent.

In a Google Partners podcast from June, global staffing lead and senior recruiter Lisa Stern Haynes says that the company uses "structured interviewing" to determine who gets hired.

"That just means we use the same interview methods to assess candidates who are applying for the same job," she says.

Unlike a typical interview where questions change based on the applicant, the resume, the interviewer and other factors, Google determines well ahead of time what questions each candidate will be asked. The company then comes with up a grading rubric to match.

"So way before we ask any questions, we can anticipate what we think a good versus a mediocre versus a poor answer is going to look like," says Haynes. "It makes assessing candidates so much easier and so much more consistent."

It also allows HR personnel and managers to determine who will be successful in the chosen role. And the company has research to back up these claims.

"The research has shown externally to Google that structured interviews are more predictive of a candidate's future performance on the job compared to unstructured interviews," says the senior recruiter. Internal studies within the company have also found that structured interview scores are highly predictive indicators of future performance scores of their employees, according to Haynes.

So what questions are asked? Well, before developing their interview questions, Google execs think about two key components: What attributes it's seeking from people who join the company and then for that specific role.

But it wasn't always this way, admits Haynes, while also noting that it's definitely been a trial and error process over time.