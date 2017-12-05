VISIT CNBC.COM

Take a look inside the $46 million Paris mansion that's home to one of the largest T-Rex bones in the world

This townhouse with a giant secret garden is one of the most expensive homes in Paris
This townhouse with a giant secret garden is one of the most expensive homes in Paris   

Tucked away from the street in Saint Germain, a swanky neighborhood in Paris, this hidden townhouse is a true gem.

The $46 million home is part of an upscale community and boasts features to match, including a private garden, multiple fireplaces and an abundance of priceless artwork.

"You probably have 20 of the wealthiest people in France all living in this part of Paris," listing agent Edward Mallet Morgan of Knight Frank Real Estate tells CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" in a recent episode.

Below, a look inside the mansion at how the other half live.

Built in the 18th century, the estate features over 10,050 square feet of space over three floors. It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Living room
Two of the anonymous owner's passions shine through in his decor: Rare art and prehistoric artifacts. The latter is apparent in the foyer, where are T-Rex femur sits on display. It's the world's largest privately owned dinosaur bone.

T-rex femur dinosaur bone
The former can be seen in the living room, where an ancient, oversize sculpture of Greek goddess Athena commands attention.

Ancient Greek goddess sculpture from 212 BC
Throughout the home, the decorations echo the owner's taste for priceless art. A one-of-a-kind tabletop showcases marble from the Palace of Versailles itself. Custom-made silk drapes adorn the windows, with real gold embroidered into the fabric.

Living room
A bespoke Bosendorfer piano sits in another corner of the living room. Its claim to fame: U2 played on it when they performed a private party at the home. "There aren't many houses where you can say that," Morgan says.

Bosendorfer piano
The red-walled library features a fireplace as well, this one shaped like a stone gargoyle.

Grand library
Outside, a 6,500-square-foot garden provides a peaceful respite from busy city life.

Private garden
