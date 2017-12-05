Tucked away from the street in Saint Germain, a swanky neighborhood in Paris, this hidden townhouse is a true gem.

The $46 million home is part of an upscale community and boasts features to match, including a private garden, multiple fireplaces and an abundance of priceless artwork.

"You probably have 20 of the wealthiest people in France all living in this part of Paris," listing agent Edward Mallet Morgan of Knight Frank Real Estate tells CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" in a recent episode.

Below, a look inside the mansion at how the other half live.

Built in the 18th century, the estate features over 10,050 square feet of space over three floors. It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.