Self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis reveals 3 ways you can be more successful at work

In this week's episode of CNBC's "The Profit," self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis gave some crucial advice to two entrepreneurs struggling to keep their company successful, which can help any employee succeed: "Allow your creativity to breathe."



Lemonis told Eric Yelsma and Brenna Lane, the owners of the high-end jean manufacturer Detroit Denim, that upon his first assessment, he had reservations about investing in the company because he thought the owners were as "stiff" as the jeans they sold.

Detroit Denim was founded by Yelsma in 2010 when he became "tired of the corporate rat race" and saw the opportunity to revitalize his city by tapping into local designers and fabricators.