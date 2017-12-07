11 Questions to ask in an interview, according to a hiring manager

Successful interviews aren't just about having the right answers. They are about asking the right questions. As an interviewer, being asked good questions keeps me energized, engaged and interested in the person I am meeting. When I hear a question, I think about my answer and I also anticipate what might have motivated someone to ask that and what it says about them – is their question insightful and considered or could they have perhaps done more to prepare?
What do your questions say about you?
The candidates I recommend we hire, are those who clearly show me that they want to be here; they are as engaged and committed to the interview process as I am. Often, it isn't about being the smartest or most qualified applicant, though that can, of course, be a plus.