11 Questions to ask in an interview, according to a hiring manager

It's all about attitude and willingness to learn.

My single biggest piece of advice? Don't forget to make the interview work for you. Remember, it's your window to sell yourself and to gather as much information as you can, so that you can make a smart career decision based on what you hear.

My recommendation is to prepare five questions and ask three during the interview. Here are some sample questions that showcase you have come prepared and help you learn about the company and interviewer:

1. What are you most passionate about in your job? What do you most enjoy about working here?

You might get a 'flat' or vanilla canned response – if you do, that says a lot. If you hear a passionate response that truly aligns with your own values e.g.: the company's attitude towards diversity and inclusion or the company's commitment to employees and respect for the individual, take it as a sign that you're onto a good thing.

2. What is the single biggest challenge facing the company/department today?

Good question, but the interviewer may want to keep their cards close to their chest on this one. Take a punt at what the challenge might be, based on the research you have done into the company and the competitive landscape.

3. What skills and experiences would make an ideal candidate? Or, What do you think are the most important qualities for someone to excel in this role?

Ask this – and be prepared to have this question re-directed at you. You've obviously given your suitability to the role some thought, so here's your first opportunity to shine.