Dell Technologies — which includes seven businesses Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream, VMware — has 140,000 employees. In the most recent financial quarter, Dell Technologies saw more than $19 billion in revenue, according to the company's financials.

That's a far cry from where Dell started. Billionaire founder, CEO and Chairman Michael Dell launched what would become Dell in 1984 from his college dorm room with $1000. He took apart computers and discovered that a $3,000 computer was made up of $500 in parts.

"The idea was well, if you could make one of these things and sell it for $700, right, you still have a very nice profit and you wouldn't need all the dealers and everything. That's how the company started," says Dell, speaking at the Built to Adapt conference put on by software company Pivotal Monday in San Francisco. "Dropped out of school, started with $1000 in my dorm room, and here we are today."

Though Dell is no longer a start-up, Mr. Dell, the namesake CEO, works to maintain a fast-moving, nimble culture.