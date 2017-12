The end of the year is not the time to switch up your day-to-day routine, says Friedman. "If you exercise, make sure you stick to that exercise plan," he says, "and really try to get the sleep you need."

Sticking to a routine becomes harder at the end of the month with holiday parties and vacations. But if you stick to a plan and take care of baseline things like your health, says Friedman, it helps you feel less stressed and get through your day.

Media mogul Arianna Huffington agrees that prioritizing your health can help you find balance and increases your productivity. She tells CNBC Make It that she makes sure to get enough sleep, exercise, meditate and eat healthy food on a daily basis.

Huffington says that when you're well-rested and taking care of yourself, you can succeed "much more effectively."