3 crucial career questions to answer now if you want to succeed in 2018

With the New Year fast approaching, now's the time to reflect on your goals to ensure you're on track. The best way to do so is to determine if you have a truly fulfilling career, according to career counselor and psychologist Cicely Horsham-Brathwaite.

"Knowing whether or not you have a fulfilling career is something that is idiosyncratic to each person," she tells CNBC Make It. "You have to really look at yourself first."

The psychologist explains that the reason people most often end up in career counseling is because they pursue careers that are perfect on paper but don't really match their personalities.

Horsham-Brathwaite says to ask yourself three key questions to determine if your career is on the right track: Who am I now, how do I process things and am I limiting myself?