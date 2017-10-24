3 ways success can drive you apart from your friends (and how to prevent it from happening)

"Work takes up so much of our life and personal time that we are really more focused on that than other areas of our life," says the Horsham-Brathwaite.

Even when we're not in the office, she says, we still check our work phones and work emails, which allows "work time" to creep into our personal time.

Particularly in large cities like New York, there are certain cultural beliefs around success that say you have to identify with your work, according to the psychologist. When we first meet someone, we inquire as to what someone does professionally, she says.

"In New York we define ourselves by what we do," says the career counselor. "It leads our life perspective and so people lessen how much time they carve out for themselves and their relationships."

Horsham-Brathwaite says that in her clinic, she warns her clients against packing their schedule with only work-related activities. The psychologist says that making time for solid relationships is crucial because it helps you grow, both in and out of the workplace. However, she warns, that doesn't mean holding onto every friend that you have.

"As you advance, your circle becomes smaller and smaller," she says. "So refine what your circle looks like and look for people who will bring you nurturance."